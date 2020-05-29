Richard Skipper and Brian Michael Hoffman Celebrate Bill and Dorothy Berloni Featuring Orfeh and Andy Karl, Laura Bell Bundy, Debra Monk, and More!
Friday Night, May 29th at 8PM ET, Richard Skipper and Brian Michael Hoffman will be celebrating Bill and Dorothy Berloni for the Theatrical Animals Fund!
Scheduled to appear: Laura Bell Bundy, John Bolton, Donna Lynn Hilton (Goodspeed), Debra Monk, Robert Newman, Susan Stroman, Jamie deRoy, Jessica Grove, Ronald B. Young, Shelley Bruce, Orfeh and Andy Karl, Lara Hayhurst Compton, Karen Ziemba, and a few more surprise guests!
Streaming LIVE at Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and Youtube. Donate to the Theatrical Animals Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/animal-actors-fund
For over 40 years Bill Berloni has been the go-to animal trainer for theatrical productions in New York City and around the country. He has written a book, "Broadway Tails," (which I just ordered!) featuring the rescued animals he has trained for Broadway Shows, starting with Sandy in the original company of "Annie." He and his wife have a farm in Connecticut that is currently the home for 37 pets, mostly rescues. When the pandemic hit and all shows closed their income stopped, but the expenses of caring for their animals continued.
On May 5th several of their friends started a GoFundMe page, Theatrical Animals Fund, to help with the cost of the animal upkeep. Here is the link http://gf.me/u/x2a6fm You will find the history of their work and a place to donate to the fund. For all of you who love animals, I want to share with you a side note about when they built their home on the farm. They designed the house with half of the living space for themselves and their daughter, Jenna, and the other half for the animals who lived indoors to have a safe haven.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Young Vic's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster
Watch the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and B... (read more)