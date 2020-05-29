Richard Skipper and Brian Michael Hoffman Celebrate Bill and Dorothy Berloni Featuring Orfeh and Andy Karl, Laura Bell Bundy, Debra Monk, and More!

Friday Night, May 29th at 8PM ET, Richard Skipper and Brian Michael Hoffman will be celebrating Bill and Dorothy Berloni for the Theatrical Animals Fund!

Scheduled to appear: Laura Bell Bundy, John Bolton, Donna Lynn Hilton (Goodspeed), Debra Monk, Robert Newman, Susan Stroman, Jamie deRoy, Jessica Grove, Ronald B. Young, Shelley Bruce, Orfeh and Andy Karl, Lara Hayhurst Compton, Karen Ziemba, and a few more surprise guests!

Streaming LIVE at Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and Youtube. Donate to the Theatrical Animals Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/animal-actors-fund

For over 40 years Bill Berloni has been the go-to animal trainer for theatrical productions in New York City and around the country. He has written a book, "Broadway Tails," (which I just ordered!) featuring the rescued animals he has trained for Broadway Shows, starting with Sandy in the original company of "Annie." He and his wife have a farm in Connecticut that is currently the home for 37 pets, mostly rescues. When the pandemic hit and all shows closed their income stopped, but the expenses of caring for their animals continued.

On May 5th several of their friends started a GoFundMe page, Theatrical Animals Fund, to help with the cost of the animal upkeep. Here is the link http://gf.me/u/x2a6fm You will find the history of their work and a place to donate to the fund. For all of you who love animals, I want to share with you a side note about when they built their home on the farm. They designed the house with half of the living space for themselves and their daughter, Jenna, and the other half for the animals who lived indoors to have a safe haven.

