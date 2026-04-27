Hot Tickets of the Week: JUST IN TIME, THE LOST BOYS & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting April 27, 2026.

Just in Time

Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including Beyond the Sea, Mack the Knife, Splish Splash," and Dream Lover.

Read More:Jeremy Jordan Records 'Dream Lover From JUST IN TIME

MJ the Musical

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Read More:Tavon Olds-Sample Will Depart MJ; Brandon Lee Harris Will Assume the Role of Michael'

The Balusters

The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclaves prettiest block.

Read More:Go Inside Opening Night of THE BALUSTERS on Broadway

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalkas long as you ignore all the Missing posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her familys life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michaels new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More:THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father hes never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to runincluding picking up the grooms estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Read More:Exclusive: Jim Barne & Kit Buchan Explain How a Lifelong Friendship Led to TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)