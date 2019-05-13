Rialto Chatter: Will David Hyde Pierce And Ari'el Stachel Star In A Musical Adaptation of THE VISITOR?

According to reports online, The Public Theater is set to premiere a new musical adaptation of Thomas McCarthy's film The Visitor as part of its 2019/2020 season.

According to the report, Next to Normal composers, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey will provide the score.

It is also rumored that Tony Award-winners David Hyde Pierce and Ari'el Stachel are tentatively attached to the project.

The film follows a bored college professor who returns to his apartment in New York, and finds a young couple living there under the assumption that they were renting the place. He lets them stay while they look for another place and Tarek teaches Walter to play the djembe drum, a practice that gives new energy to Walter's life. When Tarek is arrested jumping a turnstile, Walter learns that his new friends are illegal immigrants.

Will the story hit the stage? Stay tuned!





