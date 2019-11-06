Rialto Chatter: Robert Evans Bio-Play THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE May Still Come to Broadway

Rumors have been circulating about a Broadway transfer of The Kid Stays in the Picture since its West End run two years ago. Deadline is reporting that this very much may still be a possibility.

The Kid Stays in the Picture is based on the autobiographical book, and subsequent documentary, about film producer Robert Evans.

A Broadway adaptation was initially announced in 2010, but was cancelled the next year.

However, in 2017, the Royal Court staged a new adaptation of the memoir, produced by Patrick Milling Smith, Barbara Broccoli and Brian Carmody, along with Michael G. Wilson and The Royal Court Theatre in association with Complicite.

Simon McBurney directed and co-wrote, with James Yeatman, the adaptation.

The play followed Evans' rise in the Hollywood scene including his work at Paramount studios where he produced films such as ROSEMARY'S BABY and THE GODFATHER. He spent much of his time living the glamorous lifestyle of booze, drugs, and women, which led to the release of his written story. THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE turned the spotlight back to his fading star, even inspiring a documentary.

It was then rumored once again that the production would come to Broadway, but no moves were ever made.

Following Evans' death last week, Deadline reached out to the creatives about the project to see if it was still afloat.

The answer was yes, it was still aiming for Broadway, but the creative team's busy schedules were what has been holding it back.

Broccoli indicated that the project is "still alive," and she remains connected to it, but "future plan for the production is still being discussed."

Producer Patrick Milling Smith also said that schedules are the reason for the lack of a transfer but he hopes to make an announcement "in the future."

Robert Evans was an American film producer and studio executive, best known for his work on Rosemary's Baby, Love Story, The Godfather, and Chinatown.

Beginning as a film actor, in 1962, Evans decided to go into film producing instead, He became the head of Paramount Pictures in 1967. While there, he improved the ailing Paramount's fortunes through a string of commercially and critically acclaimed films. In 1974, he stepped down in order to produce films on his own.

In 1980, Evans pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking, and, over the next 12 years, he produced only two films, The Cotton Club and the Chinatown sequel The Two Jakes. In 1993, he began to produce films on a more regular basis, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in 2003, his final film credit.





