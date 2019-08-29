Rialto Chatter: Is TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Headed To A New Broadway Home?

Michael Riedel of the The New York Post is reporting that the hit Broadway adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird could be leaving its home at the Shubert Theatre.

According to the report, the mega-hit play is currently gearing up for a transfer to another Shubert-owned Broadway house, making way for Andrew Lloyd Webber's modern musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.

Scott Rudin, producer of both shows, is currently in negotiations for the transfer.

Mockingbird has been doing major business at the Shubert since its spring opening and continues to break record after record at the box office, including a single-week record for the highest grossing American play in Broadway history.

Lloyd Webber's brand-new take on Cinderella is hotly anticipated and includes a feisty, fiery version of the titular princess who falls in love with an awkward oddball named Sebastian, and a gay love story involving Prince Charming and a duke. The musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennel.





