Rialto Chatter: Is Matthew Warchus' Production of PRESENT LAUGHTER Headed To Broadway?

According to a new report, director Matthew Warchus' (Matilda, God of Carnage) production of Noel Coward's comedy Present Laughter could be headed to Broadway next year.

Broadway producers and investors are headed to London this summer to see the production, which opened this week to positive reviews, with speculation that the show will head to New York next spring.

Andrew Scott stars in the comedy which is currently running at the Old Vic Theatre. The cast also includes Luke Thallon, Sophie Thompson, Suzie Toase and Indira Varma.

Warchus, said: 'Originally titled Sweet Sorrow, Noel Coward's most autobiographical work is a giddy and passionate observation of narcissism, hero worship and loneliness. Most of my favourite plays are comedies with added emotional dimensions and Present Laughter is a laugh-out-loud sex comedy with, I think, surprising depths. I'm delighted to be working with Andrew Scott again (after collaborating on the film Pride), together with what promises to be a cast of outstanding comic actors.'

The play was last seen on Broadway in 2017 and earned a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor In A Play for its star, Kevin Kline.





