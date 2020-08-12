Rialto Chatter: Is DIANA Being Filmed Live on Stage?
Sources say the musical could be coming to Netflix before returning to Broadway next year.
Could Diana be the next musical to be filmed live on stage?
Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that the show will be filmed without an audience, and will be available to stream on Netflix prior to returning to Broadway in 2021.
At press time, there has been no official word from production or Netflix representatives.
In an bold move for NY theatre , @DianaOnBroadway will be filmed @ Longacre Theatre (w/out an audience) & shown on @netflix before it resumes performances on B/way in 2021. Show stars @thebigdewaal as Princess 'Di' & @RoeHartrampf as Charles. pic.twitter.com/a7TquVcI2m- Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) August 12, 2020
Diana began previews in March, and was set to open on March 31, before Broadway shutdown on March 12.
Tony Award®-winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and the writers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis (Joe DiPietro and David Bryan) bring us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award® winner Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and Diana's iconic style reimagined by six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long.
Jeanna de Waal plays the titular Princess Diana in the all new musical. In addition to de Waal, the cast includes Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.
