Rialto Chatter: Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? Aims For NYC Run Later This Year

Bucks County Playhouse concluded its run this past weekend of the world premiere IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? - the new live stage show written and starring Candace Bushnell, the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author and creator of SEX AND THE CITY.

The production next has its sights set on a run in NYC, hopefully in time to capitalize on the Sex and the City brand's resurrection by way of the HBO Max reboot.

"The hope is to bring to NYC..." said a production source noting that they didn't have anything else to announce at this time.

Bushnell herself told BroadwayWorld in an interview ahead of the production's run "We're really hoping to come to New York. Everybody is waiting to see what's going to happen, because nobody knows, right? So, yes, they are definitely eyeing New York."

IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? written by and starring Candace Bushnell has staging by Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Lorin Latarro (Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire"). It is the eighth world-premiere at Bucks County Playhouse since 2012.

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of Sex and the City and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell has a lot to say about sex, feminism, fashion, Cosmopolitans, Manolos, girlfriends, men and New York City!

