Rhonda Hansome Featured At GOOD RIDDANCE Storytelling Show at The Tank NYC

Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will be among the performers featured at the Good Riddance Storytelling show on Saturday, September 18 at The Tank in Manhattan.

Presented by Polymorph Comedy, Rhonda will be joined at the 7pm (EST) show by Dani Ahrens, Bobby Hankinson, Luz Michelle, Alejandro Morales, and host Sammie James . The Tank is located at 312 W 36th Street. Take the "A", "C" or "E" to 34th Street-Penn Station.

Tickets are $15.00, $25.00 and the off Broadway venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines, and requests actors and audience show proof of full vaccination and requests that audience members wear masks. The event will also be live streamed ($10) and for tickets and further information go to thetanknyc.org/ or call 212.563.6269.

Hansome, a Brooklyn native, and her fellow performers will each present stories about saying goodbye to toxic people in their lives. As a storyteller Rhonda has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Tale: NYs Finest Storytelling, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts.

Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. A revival of her recent solo show "Lie Baby Lie" is scheduled for New York City later this year.

Located between 8th & 9th Avenues, The Tank - which was founded in 2003 - is "an OBIE Award-winning multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling."

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to www.rhondahansome.com.