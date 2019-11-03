Rex Tillerson Receives Visionary Leadership Award At Arts Residency Fundraiser

Ucross, a prestigious artist residency program and creative laboratory for the arts, held its first-ever Founder's Dinner and Benefit on the evening of Saturday, November 2 at The Revaire in Houston. The event raised over $1M, which will support Ucross's residency program.

Former Secretary of State and former chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil Rex Tillerson received the inaugural Raymond Plank Award for Visionary Leadership. Corby Robertson, Chairman, and CEO of Natural Resources Partners introduced Tillerson, and Ucross Board Chair, Jim Nelson, presented him with the award.

Elizabeth Bunch, beloved actor from Houston's Alley Theatre served as host for the evening. The event kicked off with a performance by The Houston Children's Chorus, under the direction of its founder Stephen Roddy.

Guests also enjoyed performances by Ucross alumni and special guests, including award-winning composer and pianist Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Tony Award-winning actor and singer Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady). Guests were also treated to the music of local 15-piece big band Doc Loc & the Swangers, who played the music of Ucross alumnus Frank London, and a performance by dancers from the Houston Ballet Academy under the direction of Oliver Halkowich, with original music composed by Ucross alumnus Michael Remson.

Other VIP guests included Rob Melrose, Artistic Director of The Alley Theatre; Raymond Plank's son Roger Plank, the CEO of Apex International and former CEO of Apache Corporation; Eloise Dunn Brice, University of Houston Vice Chancellor/Vice President for University Advancement; Dr. Cristina Rivera-Garza, renowned Mexican author, distinguished professor of Hispanic Studies, and director of UH's PhD program for creative writing (in Spanish) and David Preng, CEO and President of Preng & Associates.

"We have always had a special place in our hearts for Houston, as our founder Raymond Plank lived and worked here for many years," said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. "Our partnerships with organizations like The Alley Theatre are especially meaningful to us, and we are proud to be able to celebrate Raymond's contributions to the arts world in the city that he loved."

In powerful remarks this evening, Sec. Tillerson emphasized the need for civil discourse, and the unique role the Arts can play in helping us heal as a nation as he accepted the inaugural Raymond Plank visionary award, and reflected the nature of the distinguished crowd of Ucross supporters.

"Raymond would have wanted me to say something useful, so I spent some time thinking about the state of our Union, and the divided way in which we discuss things, and how treat each other as Americans." Tillerson said, "I believe that the Arts plays an important role in trying to restore a more thoughtful, and kinder discourse, and help the American people re-connect with their country. I believe the Arts can help reunify this country, and my request of you is that you think about that, because I know Raymond would want us to think about that too."

"My father founded Ucross Foundation almost 36 years ago, and through the dedicated, passionate work of Ucross's staff and supporters, the organization has given thousands of artists the chance to thrive," said Roger Plank. "Tonight's event was a poignant reminder that his legacy lives on in the wonderful work of the artists Ucross supports."

"It is evenings like this one that remind us all what a special organization Ucross is," said Ucross Board Chair Jim Nelson. "We are thrilled that we've been able to raise this amount of money to continue giving artists the chance to create art that connects and changes the world."

Ucross Foundation was founded by business leader and philanthropist Raymond Plank in 1981 to foster the creative spirit by providing artists with uninterrupted time, studio space, all on a working ranch in the High Plains of Wyoming. Since its founding almost three decades ago, Ucross Foundation has provided more than 2,000 residencies to some of the world's most accomplished artists, including 10 Pulitzer Prize winners, eight MacArthur "genius" grantees, seven Tony Award winners, six National Book Award winners, two Academy Award winners, and an Emmy Award winner.

Located in northeastern Wyoming at the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, the artist residency program is situated on a historic 20,000-acre ranch in Ucross, population 25. Its connection to the land, its vast open spaces, and its view of the contemporary American west have proven to be inspirational and uniquely generative for artists. Through its residencies, partnerships, and support of emerging artists, Ucross continues to have an impact on the cultural dialogue of the country and the world.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You