Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on METEOR SHOWER on Broadway

Tonight's the night! Meteor Shower officially opens tonight, Wednesday, November 29 at the Booth Theatre.

Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Playwright Steve Martin will in fact celebrate coast-to-coast openings this evening, with Meteor Shower opening on Broadway and Bright Star celebrating its opening night in San Francisco at the Curran.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: What ensues is one of the funniest, and wildest, games of social and sexual one-upsmanship since, well maybe since John Avildsen's 1981 film Neighbors, which starred Martin's former Saturday Night Live pals John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. Martin has a strong stylistic kinship with the late genius Thomas Berger, author of the novel on which that film was based. Both are specialists in the exacting style of genre parody (Berger also wrote Little Big Man and Meeting Evil).

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: Steve Martin has taken what might have made a good story for one of his New Yorker "Shouts & Murmurs" columns and turned it into a full-length play for Broadway - assuming you consider 80 minutes full-length. "Meteor Shower," which opened Wednesday at the Booth Theatre, would be consistently hilarious if the comedy could be watched in the time it takes to read one of his New Yorker columns. The other 60 or so minutes of Martin's new play is little more than set-up and filler, often repeated.

Peter Marks, The Washington Post: With one toe dipped uncertainly in sketch comedy and another in theater of the absurd, Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower" comes across as oddly, even merrily, flat-footed. Big-time comedians Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key make their Broadway debuts in this lightweight affair, one in which they and co-stars Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos do at least manage to give a convincing impression of having a swell old time.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: No doubt Martin had in mind a cutting commentary on the obstacles faced in keeping a modern marriage together, and the vital importance for a couple of presenting a united front, even against the enemy within. But Meteor Shower is too busy setting up jokes to create the kind of fleshed out characters and relationships necessary to give the comedy real teeth, or to make us fear for the union under siege. Martin's structural gimmick involving time, and a Fight Club-style twist hinted at in Corky's earlier warning, seem more like improv-comedy fodder than grist for a full-length play.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: But clever lines and canny body language only get you so far, and there comes a point when this lightweight comedy just gives up and implodes on itself from lack of thought and direction. Clocking in at little more than an hour, "Meteor Shower" could use a few more scenes to get its head together.

Matt Windman, amNY: Unfortunately, "Meteor Shower" (as directed by Jerry Zaks, who recently staged the "Hello, Dolly!" revival) turned out to be a nonsensical and tedious skit that is simultaneously starry and substandard, flimsy and overstuffed. I'm even tempted to call it a "trainwreck" (in a nod to Schumer's hit 2015 film).

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Which is not to say it does not achieve something worthwhile: an updating of absurdism for Gen Xers, starring their own kind but writ and choreographed by their elders. (Poor Gen Xers; those boomers just won't let go.) That marriage of the new stand-up/improv elite with the disgorged pain of a great comic writer suffering through a long stay on a planet America clearly spinning off its axis is what I have not quite seen before. Most neo-absurdist playwrights, your Will Enos and Annie Bakers, are gently compassionate satiric observers. They don't have Zaks out there in the dark going louder, faster, quicker, funnier, smarter, clearer, for goodness sake. Martin did.

Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times: The laughter is definitely more raucous on Broadway than it was in San Diego. The daffy non-sequiturs are delivered with lunatic aplomb. Everything is crisper, including the modern Californian home in Ojai (designed by Beowulf Boritt to tickle Broadway theatergoers' fetish for flashy real estate). The blasts of Beethoven and the jaunty celestial displays between scenes accentuate the briskness of Zaks' staging. But the play is still the play, which is to say it's barely a play at all. "Meteor Shower" is really a collection of funny (in both senses of the word) lines, packaged together with a few conceptual ideas tossed about in a manner that can seem random even if there's an all-too-tidy explanation written into this new version of the script.

