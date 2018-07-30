Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In On Beth Leavel In GYPSY at The Muny

Tony Award-winning actress Beth Leavel stars as Rose in The Muny's 2018 production of Gypsy. The show is now on stage through August 2nd. The Muny's production of Gypsy is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Ralph Perkins with music direction by James Moore.

Gypsy, revered by many as the greatest musical ever written, is the timeless tale of an ambitious stage mother, Momma Rose, fighting for her daughters' success...while secretly yearning for her own. With a book by Academy Award-winner Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy features countless showstoppers, including "Let Me Entertain You," and "Together, Wherever We Go." Take our word for it, "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," or better yet a ticket, to see this spectacular Muny gem shine.

The phenomenal cast includes Beth Leavel (Rose), Julia Knitel (Louise), Adam Heller (Herbie), Hayley Podschun (June), Jennifer Cody (Tessie Tura/Miss Cratchitt), Ann Harada (Electra), Ellen Harvey (Mazeppa), Kip Niven (Pop/Cigar/Detroit Announcer), Drew Redington (Tulsa), Michael James Reed (Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Philadelphia Announcer/Bougeron-Cochon), Lara Teeter (Uncle Jocko/Minsky's Announcer?/Phil), Elise Edwards (Baby Louise) and Amelie Lock (Baby June). An exceptional ensemble completes this cast, including Kevin Curtis, Meghan Faddis, Ciara Alyse Harris, Haley Holcomb, Zachary Daniel Jones, Christopher Kelley, Evan Kinnane, Katie Pohlman, Jack Sippel, Gabi Stapula, Daryl Tofa and Keaton Whittaker. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid youth ensemble.

Rob Levy, MAX: Returning after a 12-year hibernation, The Muny's production of "Gypsy" rests solidly on the shoulders of Beth Leavel who owns the show as Rose. From the onset she is a barnburner. Tenacious and rough, yet vulnerable her Rose is both despicable and likeable in one of The Muny's best performances of the season. Muny newcomer Adam Heller brings a sense of calm to the role of Herbie. Holding his own with a bombastic Leavel, Heller is terrific as Rose's agent and steady hand his love and devotion are whittled away.

Calvin Wilson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: And as embodied by Leavel in a powerhouse performance, she's quite a character. Rose is a ruthless survivor who drags her daughters to auditions and brushes off rejection like a piece of lint. But the question is whether Louise and June (played as young women by Julia Knitel and Hayley Podschun, respectively) can survive their mother's obsessive need to make them stars.

Pat Lindsey, FloValley News: The song and dance, "All I Need is the Girl," performed by Tulsa (Drew Redington) and beautifully choreographed by Ralph Perkins, captured my heart. During the number, Tulsa explains how he is going to create a dance act, but all he needs is the girl, while a matured Louise (Julia Knitel) lovingly watches him and wishes she could be that girl. Still wearing half of her cow's costume, Louise can't help herself from joining Tulsa in the final segment of his dance. A short time later, we learn that Tulsa and June are married and have run off together to take their own act on the road, leaving Louise and Rose with broken hearts.

Lynn Venhaus, Limelight: The scene-stealing strippers in "You Gotta Get a Gimmick" are not only a hilarious sight gag but terrific performers who were a bright spot of comic relief. Jennifer Cody as Tessie Tura, Ann Harada as an older Electra and Ellen Harvey as a statuesque Mazeppa were laugh-out-loud funny. Lighting designer John Lasiter's precise work deserves mention, as does costume designer Amy Clark, going the showbiz gamut from kitsch to glitz - and those distinctive patterned cloth coats for Rose.

