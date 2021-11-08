Review Roundup: THE PROM National Tour Returns to the Stage

The National Tour of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical The Prom began performances on November 2 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.

The tour stars Kaden Kearney (they/them) as "Emma, High School Student, Banned from The Prom," Kalyn West as "Alyssa Greene, Head of Student Council with a Secret," Courtney Balan as "Tony Award Winner Dee Dee Allen," Patrick Wetzel as "Drama Desk Award Winner Barry Glickman," Emily Borromeo as "Angie Dickinson, Broadway Chorine," Bud Weber as "Trent Oliver, Esteemed Julliard Graduate/Cater Waiter," Sinclair Mitchell as "Mr. Hawkins, High School Principal," Ashanti J'Aria as "Mrs. Greene, President of the PTA" and Shavey Brown as "Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's Press Agent with a Plan."

Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

See what the critics are saying...

Cleveland Reviews

Roy Berko, BroadwayWorld: The Prom is an old-fashioned musical which tells a contemporary tale with a moral. The touring company gives a fresh, dynamic, fun and tune-filled performance that delighted the audience and got a well-deserved standing ovation. Applause, Applause!

Howard Gollop, The Chronicle: No, this is not earthshaking new ground, even for Indiana. But that's not the goal here: It's entertainment and escapism. It's a reminder of how Americans learn to get along rather than polarize themselves, where even a Broadway diva learns the finer pleasures of dinner at an Indiana Applebee's - or as she puts it, "Apples and Bees."

Kerry Clawson, Akron Beacon Journal: "The Prom" has its share of heartbreaking moments. But ultimately, the ecstatic opening-night crowd in the packed Connor Palace gave this musical and its unbridled joy a standing ovation. The show's most beautiful, love-is-love-affirmative lyric, sung by Emma for all LGBTQ kids in "Unruly Heart," is "And nobody out there ever gets to define the life I'm meant to lead with this unruly heart of mine."

Mark Meszoros, The News-Herald: If you haven't watched the aforementoned Ryan Murphy-directed movie, you may simply want to stay home and stream that. Most of what works on stage also works on screen. That said, even with a few blemishes in this production, "The Prom" feels really at home on the stage. Its jokes about the theater feel most at home in one, and its ending, however predictable, feels even more heartwarming when you experience it with a bunch of other folks.