Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage

Arena Stage will present a two-week extension of Swept Away through January 14, 2024. 

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Tune in Tonight to Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10! Photo 1 Tune in Tonight to Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10!
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage

The new musical Swept Away, with music by The Avett Brothers, is now playing at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater for the duration. Arena Stage will present a two-week extension of Swept Away through January 14, 2024. 

Set in 1888, Swept Away follows four survivors—a young man in search of adventure (Enscoe), his big brother who has sworn to protect him (Sands), a captain at the end of a long career at sea (Duvall), and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace (Gallagher)—after a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. How far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? Described as “reverberating all the way into your core” (San Francisco Chronicle), this electrifying, soul-stirring musical explores how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness, if only we’ll let it.

Joining Duvall, Enscoe, Gallagher, and Sands onstage is a talented ensemble comprised of Hunter Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour), Matt DeAngelis(Broadway’s Waitress), Taurean Everett (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Cameron Johnson (Broadway’s Into the Woods), Brandon Kalm (Broadway’sWaitress), Michael Mainwaring (Arena’s Smokey Joe's Café), Orville Mendoza (Broadway’s Peter and the Starcatcher), Tyrone L. Robinson (Broadway’s Frozen), John Sygar (Kennedy Center’s Look Both Ways), and Jamari Johnson Williams (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud).

In addition to Mayer, the Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-nominated Choreographer David Neumann, Music Arranger & Orchestrator Chris Miller, Music Arranger & Orchestrator / Music Supervisor Brian Usifer, Music Director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning Set Designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning Sound Designer John Shivers, New York Casting Director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA, DC Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, Stage Manager Matthew Leiner, and Assistant Stage Managers Alice M. Pollitt, Marne Anderson, and Jalon Payton.

See what the critics are saying...

Jake Bridges, BroadwayWorld: With elite talent across the board, a truly stunning score, and a masterful set, SWEPT AWAY has tremendous potential as a production with an eye for Broadway. John Logan’s script draws too frequently from conventions of past shipwreck stories, and the audience’s connection to the characters suffer as a result. Still, the musical may have enough strong elements to cover up the shortfalls. 

Thomas Floyd, The Washington Post: Still, the cast plays the subsequent moral dilemma so sublimely that “Swept Away” finds its bearings all the same. As questions of faith, human nature and self-forgiveness fuel the pressure cooker of a conclusion, Gallagher rises to the occasion by sinking Mate into despondence. In embracing its darker instincts, the show aligns with such boundary-pushing musicals as “Next to Normal” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” which also ran at Arena Stage before venturing north. A repeat of that outcome, it must be said, appears far from assured. But wherever the winds of show business may blow, “Swept Away” has proved itself worthy of a Broadway christening.


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Chris Miller and Brian Usifer On Orchestrating The Avett Brothers For The Stage Photo
Interview: Chris Miller and Brian Usifer On Orchestrating The Avett Brothers For The Stage

Chris Miller and Brian Usifer are currently living their theatre lives as the co- Music Arrangers/Orchestrators of The Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away. Brian also serves as the Musical Supervisor for the show which runs through January 14th in the Kreeger Theater space at Arena Stage.

2
Exclusive: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Photo
Exclusive: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

Get an exclusive first look at Real Women Have Curves: The Musical at American Repertory Theatre!

3
Photos: Inside Opening Night of SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Check out photos from opening night of The Avett Brothers musical Swept Away at Arena Stage!

4
Interview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined Dawn for the WAITRESS Movie Photo
Interview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS Movie

While filming the live capture of Waitress, Caitlin Houlahan says she was able to play her character of Dawn in 'a completely different way.' BroadwayWorld sat down Houlahan to discuss how she rediscovered Dawn for the film, what its like to flim two Broadway musicals back-to-back, her relationship with Sara Bareilles, and more.

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in ChicagoReview Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago
Reviews: Critics Visit Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA At The Public TheaterReviews: Critics Visit Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA At The Public Theater
Review Roundup: LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K at St. Ann's WarehouseReview Roundup: LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K at St. Ann's Warehouse
Review Roundup: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCCReview Roundup: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCC

Videos

Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You