Review Roundup: SPELLING BEE at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is being presented at the Kennedy Center, featuring music by two-time Tony Award winner William Finn and a book by Tony Award winner Rachel Sheinkin.

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the all-star cast includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee plays the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater through October 20, 2024.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories. See what the critics are saying...

Naveen Kumar, Washington Post: Beanie Feldstein, on the heels of a divisive turn in Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” has an endearing warmth as Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre (the name is a joke about indecisive parents). But her take stands out as twee, with a lisp that thumps against “t” as much as “s” and occasionally makes her difficult to understand. A bit of reining in would help ground Logainne with the others on Earth, where she is the one voicing timely objections to bans on books and drag.

Em, Skow, DC Theater Arts: Guiding the Spellers were the equally idiosyncratic bee staff — Bonnie Milligan as the warmly nostalgic Rona Lisa Peretti, Taran Killam as the unpredictable (and hilarious) Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Alex Joseph Grayson as the silvery-voiced, pep-talking Mitch Mahoney. All exceptional additions to the chaos, standout moments were Vice Principal Panch’s ever-blossoming crush on Rona throughout, Rona’s not so masked envy of the kids as she longed to re-live her own youthful glory, and Mitch’s increasingly sympathetic juice box handoffs before sending each eliminated contestant down the aisle and out of the competition. Additionally, both Grayson and Milligan alongside White as Olive’ parents in “The I Love You Song” were transcendent. The trio of voices locked into perfect frequency, cutting to the heart of each audience member and chord.

To read more reviews, click here

Comments