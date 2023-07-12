Review: ALADDIN Dazzles Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Since its 1992 release, Disney’s animated musical, ALADDIN, has captured the hearts of audiences around the world. The touring Broadway adaptation comes alive onstage in a flurry of vibrant colours, opulent sets, and breathtaking special effects that will delight viewers of all ages.

Loosely based on the Middle Eastern folktale, ALADDIN AND THE WONDERFUL LAMP, Disney’s version follows charming street urchin, Aladdin (Adi Roy). To evade arrest for a petty crime, he reluctantly enters a bargain offered by the sultan’s sinister advisor, Jafar (Anand Nagraj): retrieve an enchanted lamp from the treacherous Cave of Wonders in exchange for riches and the chance to woo the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Senzel Ahmady). From there, the show’s enchanting spectacle shines even brighter, brimming with stunning visuals and energetic performances of beloved classics including Friend Like Me and Prince Ali.

Like the opulent Moorish backdrops and glittering Cave of Wonders, the triple-threat cast is just as exciting to behold. Roy charms as the ever-lovable Aladdin and Ahmady shines as the headstrong Princess Jasmine. Roy and Ahmady share a palpable chemistry, further endearing themselves to the audience from the moment their characters first lock eyes in Agrabah’s crowded marketplace. As Aladdin and Jasmine’s nemesis, Jafar, Nagraj disappears into the shadowy character, embellishing his over-the-top performance with more than a few bouts of booming, villainous laughter. Jafar’s sidekick, Iago (Aaron Choi), is portrayed as a bumbling human lackey instead of a frazzled parrot. Choi earns big laughs from the audience, especially as he enters and leaves the stage using a walk reminiscent of a cartoon penguin’s. Other comic relief comes in the form of Aladdin’s three faithful sidekicks: Omar (Ben Chavez), Babkak (Jake Letts), and Kassim (Colt Prattes), all of whom replace Aladdin’s mischievous monkey sidekick, Abu.

But it is Marcus M. Martin who steals the show as the larger-than-life Genie. Portraying a role inextricably linked with the late Robin Williams is a tremendous feat, but Martin truly makes this theatrical version of the character his own. His wisecracks often leave the audience in stitches, as do his comical facial expressions. Watching him lead a sea of gold-clad tap dancers in the infectiously catchy Friend Like Me is pure Broadway magic and arguably the best scene in the show.

However, the opening night performance lost some of its lustre in the second act. Following the grand ensemble number, Prince Ali, the show abruptly halted due to technical difficulties. Unfortunately, this delay was more than a hiccup: the magic carpet was unable to make its highly anticipated appearance. Instead of singing the famous duet, A Whole New World, from among the stars, Roy and Ahmady still delivered a lovely rendition before a gleaming background of night sky framed by a vast, open palace window. Despite this disappointment, the overall show still delighted audience members and whisked them away to a shining new world, regardless.

Aladdin plays at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until July 16.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer