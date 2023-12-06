Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs now through December 10, 2023

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Adi Royas as Aladdin
Photo by Deenvan Meer

Step into a magical realm with Disney’s "Aladdin," the sensational Broadway musical produced by the mastermind behind "The Lion King." This timeless narrative unfolds with a delightful blend of beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle, offering audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The show centers around Aladdin, weaving a thrilling tale where a single lamp and three wishes transform the realm of possibilities into an infinite journey. As audiences and critics alike concur, "Aladdin" is undeniably "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

Arabian Nights Cast
Photo by Deen Van Meer

What a spectacular rendition of Disney's Aladdin! The touring production recently graced Minneapolis with its vibrant presence, bringing to life the beloved tale from the hit Disney movie. The set and costumes dazzled in a symphony of bright colors, captivating the audience with their allure. Particularly noteworthy were the seamless quick outfit changes and magical on-stage moments, notably during "Friend Like Me" and the enchanting scenes within the Cave of Wonders.

Adi Roy, in the role of Aladdin, led a stellar cast that included Jake Letts (Babkak), Nathan Levy (Omar), and Colt Prattes (Kassim) as his three humorous friends. Their impeccable comedic timing and chemistry added a delightful layer to the production. Senzel Ahmady portrayed Jasmine, accompanied by the enchanting voices of Alyssa Anani, Lizzy Marie Legregin, and Sonya Monroy in the poignant performance of "Behind These Palace Walls."

Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine 
Photo by Deen Van Meer

The entire cast embodied their roles with excellence, with notable performances from Anand Nagraj (Jafar) and Aaron Choi (Iago), who brought a perfect blend of villainy and humor to the stage. Marcus M. Martin stole the show as Genie, captivating the audience with a fantastic rendition of "Friend Like Me" and infusing the character with humor and charm. The chemistry between Adi Roy and Senzel Ahmady was particularly palpable during the magical scenes of "A Million Miles Away" and "A Whole New World," especially as they soared on the magic carpet, leaving the audience in awe.

Whether you're a fan of the original movie or new to the story, this musical promises a delightful experience for everyone. With its vivid colors, fantastic music and choreography, exquisite costumes, and captivating effects, it's a must-see while it graces Minneapolis!

Photo by Deen Van Meer

For additional ticket and show information, please click the link below.


