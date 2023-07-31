Review: Disney's ALADDIN Pulls Out All the Stops for an Exhilarating Musical Theatre Experience!

Last week, the North American tour of Disney’s Aladdin gave its first knock-out performance in Vancouver! With its dazzling dance numbers supported by a plethora of special effects, the show did not hold back on any aspect from start to finish. Presented by Broadway Across Canada at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre from July 25th to July 20th, Aladdin is definitely a show you do not want to miss out on this year.

Based on the 1992 Disney animated feature film, the stage musical version of the movie followed the same plot with a few changes here and there. Set in the fictional Arabian city of Agrabah, Aladdin is the tale of a street urchin given a once in a lifetime opportunity after encountering a magic lamp. Being granted 3 wishes from the genie living within the lamp, Aladdin decides to use some of them to impress the girl he loves, Princess Jasmine. Along the way, Aladdin encounters Jafar, the Grand Vizier of Agrabah, who is determined to rule Agrabah through interfering with Princess Jasmine’s marriage plans. Despite having the power of wishes from a genie, Aladdin realizes the more honest and genuine path in life is the best route to follow.

Adi Roy as Aladdin in the Aladdin Tour. Photo by Deen Van Meer (Disney).

Some of the key differences between the film and musical were changes in the characters. To start, Aladdin’s pet and partner-in-crime from the film, Abu, was replaced with a loyal trio of friends that accompanied Aladdin throughout the show. Kassim (played by Colt Prattes), Omar (played by Ben Chavez), and Babkak (played by Jake Letts), acted as key characters, playing a big part in Aladdin’s character development. Additionally, another difference was the change of the secondary antagonist character, Iago, from a parrot to a human. Changing Iago to a human character definitely made the musical more level. Ditching the animal characters may not exactly pay homage to the original film; however, it was the right move for the musical adaptation to thrive. The creative team of Aladdin includes an impressive lineup with the book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin. The musical includes the songs fans know and love from the movie such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali” as well as some new ones. Aladdin includes 3 songs written by Menken and Ashman that were originally intended for the film (but not used) and 4 additional songs written by Menken and Beguelin.

The stage musical of Aladdin first premiered back in 2011 at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle with a Toronto tryout in 2013. Not too long after, the Broadway production of the show opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre in March of 2014 and has been running ever since. Aladdin is the 10th highest grossing Broadway production of all time and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical and winning one for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for James Monroe Iglehart.

Anand Nagraj as Jafar and Aaron Choi as Iago in the Aladdin Tour. Photo by Deen Van Meer (Disney).

The musical overall was a spectacular sight. From start to finish, the show did not hold back when it came to special effects, dance numbers, or props. Special effects designed by Jeremy Chernick with illusion design by Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake played a large part in making the magic happen. Perhaps one of the most anticipated parts of the entire show was the flying magic carpet that Aladdin and Jasmine rode on while singing “A Whole New World” during Act 2. In total, Aladdin has 84 special effects scattered throughout the show reinforcing the magic of Disney produced musicals.

The crowd favorite number was “Friend Like Me” performed by Genie, Aladdin, and the ensemble. The number took place near the end of Act 1 when Aladdin first met Genie in the Cave of Wonders. Leading the number was Marcus M. Martin who exuded endless energy through the exciting journey the song took audiences through. From the shiny gold costumes to the non-stop dancing within the confines of the intricate, glittering set, seeing “Friend Like Me” live should be the first reason why the show is a definite must-see.

Adi Roy as Aladdin in the Aladdin Tour. Photo by Deen Van Meer (Disney).

ALADDIN has had over 15 million audience members worldwide. One of the main reasons why audiences can’t get enough of the show is how in-depth each musical number is. Starting off with the first number that Aladdin appears in, “One Jump Ahead,” to songs in Act 2 including “Prince Ali” and “Somebody’s Got Your Back,” there always seems to be a million things going on at once during these large numbers. Supported by movie-accurate stage sets and backgrounds, it truly is an experience to see the world of Agrabah and all the people living in it come to life. The large cast makes the show exciting, no matter who and where you are watching and the busy scenes never have a dull moment.

Marcus M. Martin as Genie in the Aladdin Tour. Photo by Deen Van Meer (Disney).

Lastly, the show wouldn’t have been anything without the incredible cast that brought the show to life. The main cast was comprised of Adi Roy (Aladdin), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), and Aaron Choi (Iago). Additionally, Aladdin’s trio of friends were played by Colt Prattes (Kassim), Ben Chavez (Omar), and Jake Letts (Babkak). The diversity in the cast was an aspect of the show that was very well appreciated giving the show a very authentic and open feel. Adi Roy was the perfect choice for Aladdin. Filling the stage with his youthful exuberance, Roy had exactly what it took to take on the lead role. Senzel Ahmady was also a good fit for the role of Jasmine. Her confidence in her role was one of her greatest strengths along with her strong vocals and chemistry with the other cast members. It was evident that both Roy and Ahmady had great chemistry together which translated to the seamless connection of their vocals together in songs such as “A Whole New World.” Colt Prattes, Ben Chavez, and Jake Letts were a joy to see on stage. Their energy, dancing, and humor had me smiling ear-to-ear. Previously seeing Prattes in the 2017 ABC television movie, Dirty Dancing, as Johnny Castle, it was a joy to see him again on stage as Kassim. Furthermore, the actor giving the best performance of the night was definitely Marcus M. Martin as Genie. His charisma and strong stage presence drew the audience to him the moment he appeared on stage. Acquiring a prolonged and enthusiastic applause during opening night for “Friend Like Me” was well deserved. Martin gave an unforgettable performance leaving everything he had on the stage that will be remembered in Vancouver for a long time.

Disney’s Aladdin was one of the best musicals to grace the Queen Elizabeth Theatre thanks to Broadway Across Canada. The brilliance of the actors, sets, special effects, and music set the bar high for future shows and definitely will be hard to top in the future.

Disney’s Aladdin plays at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver from July 25th to 30th. The tour will move to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, CA from August 2nd to 13th for their next tour stop. To learn more about the show and to buy tickets, click the link below!

Top Photo: Adi Roy as Aladdin in North American Tour of Aladdin. Photo by Deen Van Meer (Disney).