Review Roundup: LES MISERABLES Launches New National Tour

The new National Tour of Les Miserables launched earlier this month in Cleveland.

The engagement plays through October 30 before embarking on a multi-city North American Tour.

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Éponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

Playhouse Square- KeyBank State Theatre - Cleveland, Oh

Joey Morona, Cleveland.com: "Les Misérables" has always been an intimidating story to immerse yourself in, whether it's the novel or the musical. It's a lot of plot that if your attention is diverted for even a moment, it's easy to get lost. Readers of the book can just turn back a few pages. That's not an option when watching a musical, particularly one where every word is sung. That learning curve is made that much steeper when it's difficult at times to make out every word they're singing, whether it be an issue with the sound mix, the acoustics of the venue or the fact that multiple cast members are often singing, sometimes different lyrics, at the same time.

Roy Berko, BroadwayWorld: Both the solos and choral work is outstanding. Thankfully the cast interpreted the meaning of the lyrics rather than just singing words. This was obvious, for example, in "One Day More," the sure-thing show stopper, which was mesmerizing.

Sheri Gross, Jewish News: This particular production, with its articulate cast, its beautiful visuals (albeit a little dimly lit), and the near perfect sound balance makes for a show that is much easier to understand. And without the pressure of trying to hear a show, understand a show, and read about a show at the same time, suddenly audience members have the freedom to really digest and appreciate the timelessness and importance of the show's many themes.

Christine Howey, Scene: That's part of the magic of this show. The memories stay with you, along with the full complement of goose bumps. In this production, Preston Truman Boyd almost stops the show as Javert when he nails "Stars," especially when he shifts into a different gear in the last line, "This I swear by the stars." Although not imposing physically, Boyd creates a suitable villain all the way through his climactic plunge.