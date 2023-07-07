Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre

Pity and sympathy- that’s what you feel for the lost souls of Les Miserables: Jean Valjean, imprisoned for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread, Fantine, the disgraced mother, unrequited lover Eponine and the young, misguided revolutionaries killed on the barricade. With its themes of redemption, passion, history and justice, Les Mis continues to thrill remaining the sixth longest-running Broadway show, nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

This production remains true to the original staging with the only nod to modernization being the excellent multicultural casting. Keeping this historical chestnut intact is a good idea and the look of this touring production is a tad darker and moodier than I remember. With lots of smoke and excellent lighting by Paule Constable and based on paintings by Victor Hugo, the atmosphere of the poor streets of Paris is accurately depicted.

Then there’s the beautiful score including timeless classics like: “I Dreamed a Dream”, “Master of the House”, “Castle on a Cloud”, “Stars”, “On My Own”, “Bring Him Home”, One Day More” and my fave "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables". The cast are all exceptional with several goosebumps’ moments. Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ and ‘Inspector Javert,’ respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Christina Rose Hall as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Haley Dortch as ‘Fantine,’ Devin Archer as ‘Enjolras,’ Christine Heesun Hwang as ‘Éponine,’ Gregory Lee Rodriguez as ‘Marius’ and Addie Morales as ‘Cosette.’ Vivian Atencio and Cora Jane Messer alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Henry Kirk and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’

Les Miserables remains a crowd favorite as it delivers a multitude of satisfying theatre elements: new and unrequited love, obsessions with duty at any cost, justice, rebirth, the effects of battle, greed, and mercy. Combined with the 19th century period setting and its stunning costumes (Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills) and the famous barricade set design (Matt Kinley), Les Mis is the total package.

Les Miserables continues through July 23rd. Tickets available at broadwaysf.com