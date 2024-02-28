Review Roundup: John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Opens Off-Broadway

Read reviews for the Manhattan Theatre Club world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley, starring Sarurday Night Live star Cecily Strong, David Zayas and more!

The play recently announced a two week extension and will now play through Sunday, April 14.

John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning author of Doubt and the Oscar®-winning writer of Moonstruck, returns to MTC with this world premiere of a new play. Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.

The creative team for Brooklyn Laundry includes Santo Loquasto (set design), Suzy Benzinger (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), John Gromada (original music & sound design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), Kevin Bertolacci (Production Stage Manager).

Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times: Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times: I wonder what “Brooklyn Laundry” might have become if Shanley hadn’t staged it himself — if there had been a director to push him where text needs strengthening; to find a tone that breathes life into Fran’s one scene with Trish; to steer away from visual grimness in design rather than, with the exception of the restaurant scene, straight into it. That, however, is not on the menu.

Gloria Oladipo, The Guardian: Unfortunately, Shanley doesn’t offer more for Fran to do or feel. She listens, she responds, indulging in a staunch placation that is given little justification. Fran’s response and the supposed happy ending of their relationship feels more like a man’s fantasy than anything gripped in honesty. “I’m nothing but real,” Fran tells Own during their play’s final encounter. “No pretty lights.” If only that were true.



