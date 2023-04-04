Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: GREASE Prequel RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Comes to Paramount+

The new musical series will begin srreaming Thursday, April 6 on Paramount+.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere on Thursday, April 6, with its inaugural season's first two episodes airing on Paramount+. Ahead of the premiere, find out what critics thought of the series as the first reviews are released!

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Read what the first critics thought of the new series below! Continue to check back as we update this roundup when more reviews are released.

Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly: "When Rise of the Pink Ladies leans in to this vision of the protagonists as equal-rights innovators, it sings. Based on the first half of the 10-episode season, however, that message is too often muffled by a surplus of mostly forgettable music, overly long episodes, and lukewarm central love stories."

Carla Meyer, Datebook: "The four actor/singers create beautiful harmonies together, yet "Pink Ladies" never quite transports. It is partly the 1954 of it all, and how roadblocks outnumber triumphs for the girls, even when teamed up. But it's also because songs written for the show by Grammy-nominee Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Selena Gomez's "Good for You"), although pleasant, lack a certain spark."

Erick Massotto, Collider: "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies puts on a show in every aspect. The series kicks off with an elaborate musical number filled with one-take shots that introduce the main cast with a bang. What's even more surprising, those elaborate scenes and song sequences are not limited to the first episode. They happen again as the series progresses, which shows the cast and creators are committed to bringing it 100% every time."

Rachel Labonte, ScreenRant: "In some ways, the prequel series captures the spirit of the original Grease, though its more progressive storylines and casting decisions make its positioning in the franchise's timeline a bit odd. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies doesn't quite justify its existence, but those willing to give it a try will be rewarded with an entertaining ride."

Rob Owen, TribLive: "There's too much story crammed into the first episode, which runs almost a full hour and grows tedious despite several high energy song-and-dance numbers, including the first and only number to reprise a song from the movie ("Grease Is the Word"). By the end of the first episode, the Pink Ladies "girl gang" takes shape. Future episodes eventually get down to a 42-minute running time - if "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" could deliver 42-minute episodes with musical numbers, "Grease" can, too - which makes for more tightly-constructed episodes."

Felix Vasquez, Cinema Crazed: "As for "Rise of the Pink Ladies," it's a very good prequel series. It's flawed, sure, but at the end of the day, it might achieve its goal of bringing in a new generation of fans."

Watch the trailer for the new series here:

Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+


To read more reviews, click here!


