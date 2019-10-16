Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On Tour; Updating Live!
The National tour of Once On This Island is now officially open in Nashville, TN at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first year on tour.
Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.
Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.
Let's see what the critics have to say!
Jeffrey Ellis, BroadwayWorld: It would be hard to imagine a cast more appealing, more ideal for Once On This Island than the ensemble brought together under Arden's focused direction. Carter possesses a certain authenticity that ensures Ti Moune is easily accessible to every member of her audience and her performance of "Ti Moune's Dance" is startlingly, hauntingly performed, while Hardwick is perfectly cast as the object of her affections, cutting a dashing figure as Daniel.
Check back for more reviews!
