Review Roundup: Aaron Tveit Led COMPANY at Barrington Stage

Times Union (Steve Barnes): By the end, there's only one thing left to do, and that's Bobby singing "Being Alive." It's a song, Sondheim has said, that moves from complaint to prayer. Being married means "Someone to hold you too close/Someone to hurt you too deep/Someone to sit in your chair/And ruin your sleep." But there's more, Bobby recognizes: "Someone to crowd you with love/Someone to force you to care/Someone to make you come through/Who'll always be there, as frightened as you/Of being alive." As sung by Tveit, it's neither cynical nor sappy. It's bitter and angry, plaintive and hopeful, pleading and optimistic. It's being alive.

Daily Gazette (Paul Lamar): The cast romps through the Act II opener, "Side by Side by Side," in a superb treatment by Page and Boyd, celebrating Bobby's third-wheel status in each couple even as he begins to have doubts about this arrangement. Indeed, the entire production (backed by Dan Pardo's super pit orchestra) works splendidly in the nooks and crannies of Sondheim's musical and literary imagination. If Bobby is going to fall on his figurative sword, you'd better believe it will be double-edged.

