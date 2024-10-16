Review: BECOMING NANCY, Birmingham Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cheese and pineapple on a stick, anyone? The latest musical from Birmingham Rep takes us back to 1970s Britain, where trousers were flared, birthday parties required Iced Gems, and boys definitely didn't play girls in school musicals without everyone having something to say about it.

Becoming Nancy is based on the novel by Terry Ronald, which was inspired by events in his own life. Having premiered briefly in Atlanta in 2019, it now takes full form in the UK, helmed by Legally Blonde and Kinky Boots director Jerry Mitchell.

The story follows the fallout when 17-year-old David Starr is offered a part in the school musical Oliver! - but not the one he expected. Desperate to accept the role of Nancy but opposed by his father and tormented by other students, Starr goes on a journey of self-discovery, aided by new student Maxie - who just happens to be playing Bill in Oliver! - as well as his best friend Frances and a Greek chorus made up of Sting, Debbie Harry and Kate Bush.

Joseph Peacock as David Starr

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

From the first pulse of neon strip lights, Becoming Nancy transports us straight back in time. David Rockwell and TJ Greenway's set moves smoothly between a classic brown school assembly stage, David's poster-strewn bedroom and even Brighton pier. Dick Straker's video design and Philip Rosenberg's lighting give us swirling disco ball effects and vibrant rainbows, and Jean Chan's partially-recycled costumes provide sequin hotpants, an iconic red taffeta dress and a string of band T-shirts.

The songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe take on a 70s slant too, blending disco with irresistible toe-tapping pop and classic musical theatre. The lyrics, like the show in its entirety, range from comic to deeply heartfelt, and often achieve both at the same time. They're decidedly British too - nowhere else would you get ‘aura’ rhymed with ‘Bloody Nora’! Birmingham Rep have smartly released some of the songs already, though their inherent catchiness means you'll instantly feel familiar with them whether you've listened ahead or not.

Delivering those songs is an excellent cast. Joseph Peacock is the fourth-wall-breaking David Starr, who has the audience onside from the start and showcases great comic timing along with irrepressible enthusiasm and energy. His voice shines on both upbeat numbers like “Abigail Henson” and ballads like show highlight “The Risk”, a gorgeous self-affirming song about being yourself even when it would be far easier not to.

Duetting with Peacock on “The Risk” is the excellent Stephen Ashfield, playing drama teacher Hamish McClarnon (as well as poster-come-to-life Sting). McClarnon balances warmth and flamboyance, providing a sanctuary for David. Also supporting David is his perceptive aunt Val, beautifully played by Genevieve Nicole (again doing double-duty as a wildly quirky Kate Bush).

David's mother is played by Rebecca Trehearn, who sings beautifully but is hampered by an underwritten character. In contrast, David's father is well developed and subtly performed by Mathew Craig, who takes what could be a deeply unlikeable role and imbues it with all the confusion and blustering bravado of a man who loves his son but doesn't know how to face a situation he never expected and doesn't understand.

Acting as the love interest is Joseph Vella as Maxie, who gets an entrance to rival Regina George's in Mean Girls, and has great chemistry with Peacock. Full of confidence at the beginning, Maxie faces his own struggles and Vella portrays him with immense charm, though occasionally struggles to make his voice heard above the music.

Joseph Vella and Joseph Peacock as Maxie and David

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Stealing the show on more than one occasion is Paige Peddie as Frances, David's best friend. As a Black girl in an era where the National Front was in full force, Frances is hurting but defiant, determined to fight for a better world and to confront her racist classmates and teachers. Peddie delivers the song “Who I Am”, a last-minute addition to the show, with a power and passion that had the theatre erupting in prolonged cheers on press night.

The show isn't perfect yet; it could benefit from a few tweaks to the book and a deeper exploration of certain characters. But it's already an utterly joyful piece of theatre, the type that warms your heart, makes you smile and laugh throughout and has you leaving the theatre feeling better about humanity. Run, don't walk, to see it.

Becoming Nancy at Birmingham Rep until 2 November 2024

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

