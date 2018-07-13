Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 7/13 - LITTLE SHOP, PIPPIN, MAMMA MIA and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature LITTLE SHOP, PIPPIN, MAMMA MIA and More!

Check out our top features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

Austin: Contributor Rex Stanfield reviews LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Wimberley Playhouse, writing "The "biggest" star of the show (literally) is Audrey Two, an impressive spectacle created by Scott Wade, operated by puppeteer Chris Young, and voiced by Jackson Pritchett. In fact, this show excels in all the technical categories. The set design (Scott Schumann) is both visually appealing and logistically strategic. Costumes (Deborah Wilson), lighting (Bill Peeler), musical direction (keyboardist Megan Pritchett), sound (Mason Bush), video projection (Rodger Marion), and the aforementioned choreography of Taylor Rainbold are all spot-on as they blend in a fully pleasurable presentation. I found no weak areas."

UK / West End: Contributor Nicole Ackman reviews THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE at Noel Coward Theatre, writing "Denis Conway gives a solid performance as Padraic's father, Donny, and has great comedic timing. His palpable fear of and uneasiness about his son in the first scene helps build the character of Padraic before he ever sets foot onstage. Charlie Murphy is delightful as the young neighbour Mairead, who is well known for shooting cows' eyes out and fancies Padraic. Her cold passion for a free Ireland creates a contrast with her lovely voice as she sings Irish ballads."

Raleigh: Contributor Lauren Van Hemert reviews North Carolina Theatre's Production of PIPPIN, writing "There is something intrinsically delightful in hearing young people sing or watching them master a new style of dance or witnessing a metamorphosis as they overcome opening night nerves to emerge joyful, confident, eager, and accomplished. Such is the case with North Carolina Theatre's production of PIPPIN, which is a treat not only for fans of the show and music but also for audiences experiencing PIPPIN for the first time."

Omaha: Contributor Christine Swerczek reviews ANNIE at Ralston Community Theatre, writing "These and the other members of the cast work well together under the direction of Todd Uhrmacher and the imaginative choreography of Debbie Massey-Schneweis. Chris Ebke leads a fine orchestra with a particularly nice overture. He also can be credited with large choral numbers that are really good. "Hard Knock Life" is big, energetic and satisfying. The homeless scene with "Hooverville" is rich in its poverty and nicely embellished by Alyssa Riha's lovely solo. Of course, everyone loves "Tomorrow" and it becomes doubly fun when Roosevelt's Cabinet joins in."

Costa Mesa: Contributor Michael Quintos reviews Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein at OC's Segerstrom Center, writing "For Feinstein's part in the show, he was, as always, a consummate entertainer, opening the first half with his own set of jazz, cabaret and standards mixed with some spot-on impersonations of Hollywood Squares mainstay Paul Lynde. Opening with "That's Entertainment" (accompanied by a movie musical video montage overhead), his set also included a swinging "Luck Be a Lady/All I Need Is The Girl," followed by "Old Friend," "St. Louis Blues," and a stunning "You and Me Against The World" that I could listen to over and over again. My friend who came with me was inconsolably tearful during his gloriously beautiful rendition of the Alan Bergman / Marilyn Bergman / Billy Goldenberg classic "50 Percent" from the Broadway musical BALLROOM, which Feinstein sings with gender pronouns unchanged---to heart wrenching effect. It was definitely a wow moment. He finished his half of the concert with a Sinatra medley that had the nostalgic patrons extra happy. (Coincidentally, I also have performed behind Mr. Feinstein before when he was a guest star of another previous concert by my chorus)."

Cleveland: Contributor Roy Berko reviews NEXT TO NORMAL at Porthouse, writing "How did the audience respond to this thought-provoking musical? The Porthouse production easily passed the "C-W-Rtest. When viewing a show, if the participants aren't totally involved there will be a series of Coughs, lots of Wiggling and be Restless (leaving mid-show to go to the lavatory or run for the exits as soon as the final curtain drops). This crowd was absorbed, rising as a whole at the conclusion to cheer the production. (This, in spite of the fact that on opening night a sold-out audience was screaming its way through a rock-rap concert at the Blossom Pavilion, within easy hearing distance.)"

Netherlands: Contributor Chantal Kunst reviews SHE LOVES ME at Dansmakers Amsterdam writing "Choreography by Nick Fleuren is to be summed up in two words: smart & fun! The live orchestra is impeccable and is smaller than you'd think. It goes to show that all you need is a great script, talented cast and musicians, and there you have the perfect musical. No need for over-the-top decor, flashy light shows or special effects."

Portland: Contributor Krista Garver reviews MAMMA MIA! Has 'Em All, writing "But the real standouts in this cast are the members of the groom's party -- Aaron Stewart, Charles Grant, Colin Stephen Kane, Anthony Chantracharoen, John Corr, Dylan Anthony Macabitas, Ryan Monaghan, Feliciano Tencos-Garcia, and Matthew Snyder. They bring the lion's share of the energy and dance talent to the stage, and the night I went they brought the house down several times (picture tap dancing wearing scuba gear, including flippers!)."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Christine Swerczek

Omaha Contributor Editor

Christine Swerczek, proud mother of Analisa Peyton and Sam Swerczek, has been a huge Broadway fan since she first took Analisa to see "Phantom of the Opera" in NYC in 1996. Her interests include traveling (especially an annual trip to NYC a to pack in as many Broadway musicals as possible), marathoning Netflix with her husband Tony, reading, and digitizing family photographs and letters. She has a BA in Creative Writing and Masters of Library and Information Science. Currently she works part time for the Omaha Public Library.

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

Related Articles