Reeve Carney, Ryan McCartan, Javier Munoz And More Lead FAUST: THE CONCERT At The Soraya

A trio of powerhouse Broadway stars will take to The Soraya's Great Hall stage on Sept. 28 & 29 for two performances of Randy Newman's FAUST: The Concert featuring music from Newman's rarely performed masterwork Faust. Ryan McCartan (Wicked and Rocky Horror Picture Show) performs the titular role alongside Reeve Carney (Hadestown) as the Devil, and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton; In the Heights) playing the Lord.

Rounding out the stellar cast are Joanna Lynn-Jacobs (the recent opera Comet/Poppea at the Geffen Contemporary) as Margaret, Veronica Swift (jazz recording artist) as Martha and Jordan Temple (comedian/ “Abbot Elementary” TV writer) as the Narrator. Also performing is a nine-piece band led by Music Director and pianist Michael Roth, and LA-based GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble, Tonality as the Gospel Chorus.

In The Soraya's version of FAUST, the story will be overseen by Jordan Temple who is writing the narrative script and will voice the Narrator during the performances. The screenwriter joins the cast between episodes of the hit television comedy “Abbott Elementary,” where he is a regular in the writer's room. With a sense of humor to match Newman's, Temple will guide the audience through the proceedings as the narrator of each performance.

"I very much look forward to seeing the Faust concert,” said Randy Newman in a statement shared with The Soraya. “I never had more fun doing anything than I did working on Faust. I hope you all like it.”