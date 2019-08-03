Red Balloon Salon Featuring The Cobalt Saxophone Quartet Comes to National Opera Center

Concrete Timbre, Inc. and AWCANYC are teaming up again to bring a great way to spend a Thursday evening in August! The Red Balloon Salon features new compositions for the Cobalt Saxophone Quartet.

You'll hear nine new compositions inspired by childhood, freedom, curiosity, air, & times gone by (with genres ranging from jazz to classical to folk). Composers include: tom blatt, Sunhee Cho, Stephanie Greig, Jinhee Han, Seongmi Kim, Sunny Knable, Gene Pritzker, Ann Warren, and Jackie Yang.

The Cobalt Quartet features: Raymond Kelly (Soprano Sax), Anthony Izzo (Alto Sax), Ryan Mantell (Tenor Sax), and Josh Lang (Baritone Sax).

Red Balloon Salon featuring the Cobalt Quartet

Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm

National Opera Center - Charles MacKay Studio

330 Seventh Avenue

New York City

Tickets are $10 in advance (link below) and $15 at the door (cash only). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-balloon-salon-featuring-cobalt-quartet-tickets-65592134841

More info at: www.ConcreteTimbre.com

Concrete Timbre is a composer-driven performance collective that creates interdisciplinary theatrical productions featuring live contemporary music. Our mission is to stay ahead of the curve to be a driving force in fostering opportunities for composers and theatrical creators to collaborate and nurture new talent (of any age) in our productions. We focus on sharing cultural perspectives through the exchange of artistic and historical ideas through high quality public performances that combine original music and texts, with elements of dance, imagery, and design. www.ConcreteTimbre.com

AWCANYC is a composers' cooperative founded by Jin Hee Han to introduce Asian Women Composers from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds. It thrives through the active participation of its members working on individual projects to empower composers to create change in their communities through music, allowing them to share their stories. http://awcanyc.com

The Cobalt Quartet comprises four of the finest saxophonists from the New York metropolitan area and is particularly interested in presenting modern pieces by living composers alongside the very best classics of the repertoire as well as lesser-known contemporary works, both original and transcribed. https://www.cobaltquartet.com





