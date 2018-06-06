Rebecca Luker, Celinde Schoenmaker, Howard McGillin, and Michael Xavier To Sing The Songs Of Andrew Lloyd Webber in Japan

The music and musicals of Andrew Lloyd-Webber has a special place in Japan.

Lloyd-Webber's masterpieces like Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Evita, and Sunset Boulevard have all been performed there. But that's only the beginning of his deep relationship with Japanese culture. He also composed the theme song for the opening ceremony of the Winter Nagano Olympic Games.

Lloyd-Webber's music mixes classical, opera and rock-and-roll - the result is melodious and dramatic. Pop singers have performed his songs on CDs.

A concert this concert will feature a selection of the best songs from Lloyd-Webber's works performed by stars who were featured in his productions on Broadway and in London's West End.

The concert at Tokyo's Theatre Orb will feature Rebecca Luker, Celinde Schoenmaker, Howard McGillin, Michael Xavier, and more. The concert is directed by Mark Stuart.

The concert will run for three performances on June 9th and 10th. For tickets and more information visit theatre-orb.com.

Considered to be the most successful composer of musicals in history, Andrew Lloyd Webber has won seven Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, the Kennedy Center Honor and many others. His musicals include "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita," "Cats," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Sunset Boulevard" and "School of Rock." This year his shows will be seen in over 200 cities around the world. Lloyd Webber owns seven West End theatres including the world famous London Palladium and the Theatre Royal Druly Lane.

