Reaction Roundup: FROZEN 2 - Check Out the Early Buzz For Disney's Anticipated Sequel!

Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original.

The film officially opens in U.S. theater on November 22, but you can read the initial reactions below!

Loved #Frozen2. It's a darker, more complex and more emotionally mature story, continuing everything you love about the first movie and upping the ante while maintaining the intimacy of the original. Gorgeous animation, wonderful new characters and (FINALLY) a Kristoff song! a??i?? pic.twitter.com/ZB7Dyul6Ia - Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2019

It's hard to compare since I've seen Frozen 1 roughly 4,000 times with my girls but I think Frozen 2 might be just as good, if not better... it's really funny and as sweet and moving as you'd expect. The Kristoff song (and accompanying visuals) had me in stitches. - Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is good, of not as good as the first. It looks great and has delightful banter, but the story feels like "dark sequel" Mad Libs (without the courage of its convictions). With two exceptions, the songs aren't very good, playing as redundant "explain my motivation" tunes. pic.twitter.com/4cGa8wpKGH - Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least 3 times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa's dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around. - Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 embarks as not just an evolution of its characters, but it sincerely acknowledges that it's fanbase has grown over the last 6 years, and they have new things to learn in a changing world. Songs are plentiful. Beautiful shots at times. It was something I REALLY needed. pic.twitter.com/NMKEKvyLg0 - Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 8, 2019

I can't believe I am saying this, but FROZEN 2 is better than its predecessor. Darker, a little more mature, but still an excellent film for families, the songs believe it or not are catchier, so parents beware. SEE THIS MOVIE! #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/0RLKpckHWS - Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is a worthy sequel. Inspiring story. Elsa rides a water horse and it's breathtaking. The song "Into the Unknown" is primed to be "Let It Go"-like addictive (sorry parents). And there's even an '80s ballad... sung my Weezer in the end credits! Get ready!!! pic.twitter.com/0ZCol85OjR - Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) November 8, 2019

I'm SOOO emo! #Frozen2 was PERFECT!!! I LITERALLY went thru every emotion possible in this film!!! Oh man! I'm going to be seeing this movie so many times!!!! @DisneyFrozen ?a??i???a??i???a??i??? pic.twitter.com/odi2LX6dp8 - Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) November 8, 2019

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! FROZEN 2 IS ACTUALLY THE PERFECT SEQUEL! The magic, the depth, the healing from the TRAUMA! I couldn't name a better Disney Sequel. You shouldn't walk to see #Frozen2, YOU SHOULD RUN! Bravo, Disney. Thanks for making me UGLY cry in theaters. ?aoe??a??i??? pic.twitter.com/AyOxSv5qDH - aoe?Francis Dominicaoe? (@frncissdominc) November 8, 2019

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You