Raquel Cion Presents 50th Birthday And NARAL Fundraiser With The Music Of David Bowie

Jun. 19, 2019  

Raquel Cion & Friends: A Very Special Birthday Concert! Half a century ago, on the eve of those spaceboys' first steps on the moon, Raquel Cion was 'born [she] was!' We're 'commencing countdown' by recreating and paying homage to David Bowie & Friends: A Very Special Birthday Concert his sold out 50th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden. In true David Bowie fashion, Raquel has chosen for the night's proceeds to benefit NARAL Pro-Choice! Come 'get partified' with us!

RAQUEL CION, described by the New York Times as "half witch... half cabaret performer" and by TONY as an "alt cabaret siren" takes the stage on her birthday to honor the artistry of David Bowie and the community of multi-talented friends who fill her heart with love.

  • Karl Saint Lucy / Musical Direction Jeremy Bass / Guitar & Vocals

  • Genevieve Chapin / Bass

July 19, 2019, Doors 7pm / Show 8pm, Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York City. Cabaret Seating for $35 includes reserved seating and complimentary hors d'oeuvres.

Bar/Restaurant Seating for $15 where the concert's "Sound & Vision" will be fed live. Both ticket options offer the restaurant's full menu and cash bar available for purchase throughout the event. Delicious, stylish and spectacular birthday cake for all!

Tickets and additional info available at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4276890



