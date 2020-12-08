Ramin Karimloo and Bonnie Milligan Join AS THE CURTAIN RISES Podcast

AS THE CURTAIN RISES, Broadway's First-Ever Audio Soap Opera, will return exclusively to the Broadway Podcast Network with four more episodes of the fabulously dishy and utterly delectable binge worthy shenanigans. Joining the star-studded cast are Ramin Karimloo (Olivier and Tony Award-Nominee, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera) and Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) amongst various special Broadway guests (playing themselves). AS THE CURTAIN RISES episodes are available every Thursday wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and www.BPN.FM/ATCR.

Written by Dori Berinstein (CEO Broadway Podcast Network, The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert (former Editor in Chief Playbill), AS THE CURTAIN RISES continues right after the first "secret" reading of the new musical.



As AVVATAR: THE MUSICAL races fiercely towards Opening Night, lead Producers Cheryl and Steve scramble to assemble their dream teams, while elsewhere, cut-throat auditions - led by casting legend Debra Hannaford (Bonnie Milliagan) - are in full swing. Will diva Emma-Olivia convince the producers that her boyfriend, personal trainer Stavros (Ramin Karimaloo), is perfect for the lead? Will the Broadway Disher finally get cast in this epic musical? Will new book writer Thomas drive former book writer/lyricist Kay off the deep end, while her husband who is HIS ex-husband tries to save their marriage? Will Science Consultant Andrew Barth Feldman ensure 'authenticity' when the color 'blue' isn't even an option? Will newbie, but devious, agent Maxwell Fernsby poach his boss's client roster while he's off getting dimpleplasty? And will Narrator Alex Brightman ever find out why Sardis no longer has pigs-in-a-blanket on the menu? Edge of your seat stuff. You won't want to miss this.

AS THE CURTAIN RISES stars Alex Brightman (Tony Award-Nominee Beetlejuice) as the Narrator, Ariana DeBose (The Prom Film, Hamilton, Summer) as Zoey Taylor, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as "himself", James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award-Winner Aladdin) as Steve Jones, Ramin Karimloo (Olivier and Tony Award-Nominee, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera) as Stavros, Ilana Levine (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as the CAAA agent, Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical) as the Broadway Texter, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Thomas, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) as Debra Hannaford, Ashley Park (Netflix's Emily in Paris, Tony Award-Nominee Mean Girls) as Kay Fields, George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Maxwell Fernsby, Sarah Stiles (Tony Award-Nominee Tootsie, Hand to God) as Emma-Olivia, Michael Urie (Grand Horizons) as Bobby, and Lillias White (Tony Award-Winner The Life) as Cheryl. Featuring Danny Marin, Mark Peikert, and Jacob Smith.

With special appearances by Damian Bazadona (President & Founder Situation Interacitve) Matt Britten (CEO Broadway Briefing), Haven Burton (Shrek, Legally Blonde), Gordon Cox (Variety), Greg Evans (Deadline), Julie James (Broadway Names with Julie James), David Korins (Set Designer), Natasha Katz (Lighting Designer), Alex Lacamoire (Music Director/ Arranger), Rick Miramontez (DKC/O&M), Lynn Nottage (Playwright/Lyricist) Jordan Roth (Producer and President, Jujamcyn Theatres) and Paul Wontorek (Broadway.com) and Executives from Serino Coyne.

AS THE CURTAIN RISES is produced by Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales and the Broadway Podcast Network (Brittany Bigelow, Yoanna Nikolova, Katie Rosin, Cyndy Schatz, Beatriz Westby) and Executive Produced by Liz Armstrong. The Soap Opera is edited and sound designed by Bart Fasbender, Avvatar music by Matthew Sklar, sound engineering by Alan Seales, banshee wrangling by Bill Berloni and directed by Dori Berinstein.

AS THE CURTAIN RISES was created and recorded entirely in Quarantine.

This Broadway Soap Opera celebrates and supports The Actor's Fund and the BPN Frontline Worker Initiative which you can find at: Bpn.fm/frontlineworkers

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You