Ramin Karimloo, Christine Allado, and More Record Webborn And Finn's British Musical THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER

Acclaimed new British musical The Clockmaker's Daughter premiered in London in 2015 and has, to date, been nominated for 11 awards.

Now an all-star cast of leading West End perfomers has been assembled for The Clockmaker's Daughter - Studio Recording, a thrilling new studio recording of Michael Webborn and Daniel Finn's musical faerytale.

Christine Allado (Constance) is currently starring as Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton in the West End, Ramin Karimloo (Abraham) was The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Love Never Dies), Fra Fee (Will Riley) was in The Ferryman, Royal Court and West End, Matthew Croke (Henry Glynn) is currently starring in the title role in Disney's Aladdin in the West End, Lauren James Ray (Amelia) Glinda and Nessarose in the West End production of Wicked, head up the cast, with more to be announced.

The Clockmaker's Daughter, an original story with original music, is set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood. Like most towns of age, Spindlewood, has its traditions. But no practice, custom or old wives' warning is so firmly adhered to as 'The Turning of the Key'. Every year, on the last night of winter, as the first day of spring unfolds, the townsfolk gather to take part in a strange ritual... The Clockmaker's Daughter is a beautiful story built around themes of prejudice, discrimination, animosity and a fear of the unknown - a folk musical with a specific, yet timeless, feel.

Writers Michael Webborn and Daniel Finn met during a workshop at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2010. Their first full-length musical, The Clockmaker's Daughter, premiered at the Landor Theatre in Clapham. The show went on to a sell out run and critical success. In 2016, it completed a further sell-out run at the Minack Theatre in Cornwall and was also produced by Trinity Laban. To date, it has been nominated for 11 awards

The Clockmaker's Daughter - Studio Cast Recording is Executive Produced by David Ball Productions. The record is Produced by Joe Davison for Auburn Jam Music, and will be released by Auburn Jam Records later this year with limited edition CDs, complete with cover design by Kyle Lambert (Stranger Things) and original concept artwork by Daniel Finn, now available for pre-order from http://theclockmakersdaughter.auburnjam.co.uk



The album will also be available via all major online retailers including iTunes, AmazonMP3 and GooglePlay.

