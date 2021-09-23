Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne to Join ANYTHING GOES West End; Performances Added

All aboard! The West End production of Anything Goes has found its new Reno Sweeney!

Baz Bamigboye has reported that actress Rachel York will succeed two-time Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster in the role of the sultry nightclub evangelist for the production's final weeks.

Veteran actor Haydn Gwynne (Billy Elliot) will replace Felicity Kendal in the role of Evangeline Harcourt on October 19.

The production has also added two additional matinee performances on October 27 and November 3. Anything Goes will play its final performance at the Barbican Theatre on November 6.

York has appeared on Broadway as Fantine in LES MISERABLES; Norma in Victor/Victoria (Drama Desk Award) with Julie Andrews; Marguerite in The Scarlet Pimpernel; Miss Fancy in Sly Fox with Richard Dreyfuss; and Christine Colgate in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Jonathan Pryce. She appeared off-Broadway opposite Julie Andrews in Stephen Sondheim's Putting It Together and in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Dessa Rose. Most recently, Rachel appeared on Broadway in Disaster! and Head Over Heels.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, and the new book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman, Anything Goes will premiere at the Barbican Theatre from July to October 31 and then embark on a UK tour.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. Anything Goes is set to sail away with audiences all over again.