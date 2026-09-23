Up on the Marquee: Bill Crystal Returns to Broadway in 860
86o will run through January 3, 2027 at the Imperial Theatre.
Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal is returning to Broadway this fall in a new one-man show, 860, written and performed by Mr. Crystal and directed by Olivier Award-winner Scott Ellis. The limited 14-week engagement begins on Thursday, October 1, 2026 and officially open on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The production will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy relives his memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.
860 will be produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions. Additional production and creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks.
Billy Crystal was last seen on Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night in 2022, which received Tony nominations for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Musical.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Powered by