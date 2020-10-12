RWS Entertainment Group Announces Pay What You Can Initiative for Rehearsal Studios to the Arts Community

The program begins immediately and runs through the end of December 2020.

RWS Entertainment Group announced today that it is beginning a Pay What You Can initiative for its rehearsal complex, RWS Studios. The company wishes to foster development and creativity for individuals within the arts community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative will offer the New York City arts community spaces to hone their craft outside of their homes in a modern rehearsal facility setting with multiple flexible spaces. "During this difficult time, RWS is grateful to be able to give back to our community and help play a small part in ensuring the future of the arts," says Ryan Stana, CEO and Founder of RWS Entertainment Group.

The program begins immediately and runs through the end of December 2020. Studios are available Monday - Friday from 9am - 5pm with a three-hour daily maximum. Each renter will be asked to contribute what they can as payment. The flex spaces and studio spaces are available for a myriad of professionals including actors, singers, dancers, musicians, choreographers and directors as well as photographers, vocal and music coaches. They are also suitable for filming Zoom classes, social media influencers and more. For additional information and to submit a request for space, please visit: www.experiencerws.com/studios.

RWS Studios operates under New York City' s phase 4 guidelines at 50% occupancy, requiring temperature check upon entry, face covering at all times, and social distancing restrictions. No large group gatherings are allowed. Studios are thoroughly cleaned with electrostatic procedures between each use and overnight. RWS has partnered with CrowdRx, the country's leading provider of Physician-led, live event medical services. Together with CrowdRx, RWS developed its Health & Hygiene Protocol for Performing Artists. All renters will be required to abide by this protocol as well as all New York City and New York State guidelines.

