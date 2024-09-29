ROOTS TO SHOOTS Set for Westbeth Community Room Next Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ROOTS to SHOOTS—Alexis Marcelo (keys), Ken Filiano (bass), Ismael Baiz, Andreas Brade, and Michael Wimberly (drums and percussion) and Michael Moss (tenor and soprano saxes, flute)—will be delving into compositions by jazz icons John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy, Bill Evans, Joe Henderson, Charles Mingus, as well as work by Michael Moss.

The performance will be held at Westbeth Community Room on Friday, October 4th at 7pm.

Enter at 55 Bethune Street, NYC 10014 in the West Village and ask at the front desk for directions to the venue.