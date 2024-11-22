Video: Rachel Zegler Discusses Latest Projects, Reunion with Rita Moreno

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Zegler is booked and busy. The Romeo + Juliet star visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to discuss her many current and upcoming projects, which include the animated musical Spellbound, the disaster comedy Y2K, and more. West Side Story co-star Rita Moreno was also on the show last evening and the two performers were able to reunite backstage.

"I haven't seen her since The Oscars in 2022 and she wrote this beautiful piece for me for Time100 Next and I haven't gotten to thank her in person for it," Zegler explained. The performer was included on the prestigious list in 2023.

During the interview, Zegler also revealed how playing Maria in West Side Story prepared her for playing Juliet on Broadway, what it was like meeting Spellbound co-stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, and being asked by Alan Menken to record scratch vocals for Spellbound. Watch the interview now!

Rachel Zegler is currently starring on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet. In addition to West Side Story, her credits include Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Her next projects include the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, the disaster comedy Y2K, and Disney's live-action remake of Snow White, which will be released in 2025.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC