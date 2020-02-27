ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. Now Available For Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is now available for licensing.

Based on the beloved book "Matilda" by Roald Dahl, ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is adapted from the full-length musical and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including "Best New Musical," and five Tony awards, including a Tony for "Best Book of a Musical."

The show centers on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl who has an avid love of reading and a wild imagination. Misunderstood by her family, books and stories are her refuge. When Matilda discovers she possesses an incredible power, she uses it to defy her diabolical headmistress Miss Trunchbull and help her teacher Miss Honey reclaim her life. Matilda ultimately learns that the greatest power of all comes from courage and love.

Rebellion is nigh in ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and inventive songs, ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

"ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. embodies every young person's dream to affect the world around them in extraordinary ways. Tim Minchin's score and Dennis Kelly's book brilliantly bring to life Dahl's incredible characters and provide great opportunities for children to perform," stated Drew Cohen, president and CEO of MTI. "The appetite for Matilda around the world has been tremendous for many years and it is a pleasure to finally have the Junior show available for licensing."

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is now available for licensing by visiting http://www.mtishows.com/matilda-jr. For more information about MTI and licensing, please email licensing@mtishows.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You