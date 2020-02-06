RIOULT Dance NY Announces Executive Director Jane R. Penn
RIOULT Dance NY has announced the appointment of Jane R. Penn as the company's Executive Director. Her appointment coincides with the opening of the RIOULT Dance Center in Astoria, Queens an 11,000 square foot facility housing the professional dance company and serving the broader arts community.
"On behalf of the Board, it is with great pleasure that we announce Jane Penn as the Executive Director for RIOULT Dance NY," said Hope Greenfield, chair of the Board of Directors of RIOULT. "As a former dancer and a longtime member of the dance community, she brings a vast amount of understanding to her role. We are so delighted to have her driving the development of our new dance center and partnering with us to shape the future of RIOULT."
"I am so thrilled to welcome Jane into the RIOULT organization at a pivotal moment in our history," said artistic director Pascal Rioult. "It is an ambitious undertaking in this day and age, and I am glad to have found an ambitious and accomplished partner with whom to build the future."
Jane Penn began her early years training as a dancer at The School of American Ballet and later at the Joffrey Ballet School. After an injury sidelined her career on stage, she transferred her passion into arts management. Penn has worked in the not-for-profit sector for more than 25 years. It all began when she interned at the Limón Dance Company. During her time at Limón, she helped develop the company's first-ever, arts-in-education program L.I.N.K.s, in partnership with The Surdna Foundation. Later in collaboration with the Limón Institute helped to develop and brand Limón4Kids. In 2003, she was enlisted by The Foundation Center to provide consulting services in its First Steps/Next Steps program for 'under-resourced' organizations and parlayed that into a successful consulting practice. Ms. Penn also held an eight-year tenure at The Studio Museum in Harlem working under the leadership of Director and Chief Curator Thelma Golden. While at Studio Museum, she spearheaded a seven-year partnership with Target thanks to the launch of Target Free Sundays, which helped drive attendance and build bridges to multiple communities in Upper Manhattan. Continuing her work strengthening arts organizations through community building, she helped design two initiatives, JoycePass and PayWhatYouDecide, while serving as Director of Development at The Joyce Theater. A champion for artists and New York City's arts communities, Ms. Penn has spent a career promoting best practices and alternative ways of addressing the field's most pressing issues, including access, affordability and equity.
"The newly-built Dance Center is at the heart of what I love as an arts professional, providing working artists with the resources they need to create and building a space for bold voices, new ideas and a strong sense of community," said Ms. Penn. "We are so fortunate to call Astoria home. There is a vibrancy and authenticity in the neighborhood that begs for a creative enterprise such as ours."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
HADESTOWN Announces Initial 2021 Tour Dates
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)