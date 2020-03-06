RHONDA HANSOME AND FRIENDS to Celebrate Women's History Month at Tribeca Performing Arts Center Tonight

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") celebrates Women's History Month with her funny friends: Shelly Colman (Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Dara Jemmott (Brooklyn House of Comedy), Nancy Lombardo ( "Saturday Night Live" / Toyota Comedy Festival), Robin Montague ("Gotham Comedy Live" / "Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen") and a surprise or two at BMCC / Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers Street) in Manhattan with a night of standup comedy on Friday, March 6, 2020. Tickets for the 8pm show are $25 ($15 for seniors / students with ID) and for reservations and additional information, contact (212) 220-1460 or go to: www.tribecapac.org/.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. She is at home on a cruise ship, casino, or comedy club stage.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits including: "American Captives: Lena Baker & Sandra Bland" (Dixon Place in Manhattan), Saviour? (Dwyer Cultural Center), Another Man's Poison, Antigone Asata Shakur, T'was The Night Before Kwanzaa (Black Spectrum and Billie Holiday Theaters), and Real Black Men Don't Sit Crosslegged On The Floor (New Federal Theater, Best Ensemble AUDELCO Award.)

BMCC / Tribeca Performing Arts Center can be reached by taking the #1, #2, #3, #A or #C to Chambers Street.. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You