R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews

R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Julie Andrews.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will be available to stream for free worldwide on the official Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE beginning on Friday, July 24 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

This recording of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is a filmed, black and white kinescope recorded directly off of a television screen when the program originally aired in 1957. The film will continue to be available to stream for free for 48 hours following the live viewing party.

Viewers can follow along with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia and fun facts throughout the viewing party. Gather the whole family and use #RNHMovieNight on social media to be a part of the fun!

While the film is free for everyone to enjoy, those participating in the live viewing party are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting www.ActorsFund.org/Cinderella.

Prior to the viewing party, listen to the 1957 Cinderella (Original Television Cast Recording) on Spotify HERE, learn more about the history of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella below:

... and explore the musicology of the song "Ten Minutes Ago" here:

ABOUT RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Originally presented on television in 1957, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the only musical written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II for television. Starring a 21-year-old Julie Andrews, on a brief hiatus from her starring role in My Fair Lady on Broadway, Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium at the time with an astonishing 107 million viewers watching on its original airing.

Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. In 2013, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella premiered on Broadway with Laura Osnes in the title role.

The marriage of music, lyrics and story in Cinderella exemplified Rodgers & Hammerstein's artistic philosophy; all elements held together integrally to illuminate the characters. As Rodgers explained, "although a few of its songs have become popular, our score for Cinderella is another example of what theatre music is really about. No matter what the medium, a score is more than a collection of individual songs. It is, or should be, a cohesive entity whose word and music are believable expressions of the characters singing them... like a symphony, concerto or opera, some portions have greater appeal than others, but it is the work as a whole that makes the overall impression." Stock and amateur rights for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella are represented by Concord Theatricals.

