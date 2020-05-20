RECAP: Sierra Boggess, Alan H. Green, Lisa Howard, and Sean Palmer Sang on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Tuesday Afternoon (2pm) with Guest Host Sierra Boggess joined by guests Alan H. Green, Lisa Howard and Sean Palmer.

Sierra Boggess started off singing "Oh What a Beautiful Morning."

Alan H. Green told the story of how he got into musical theatre. "When I graduated, I moved to Nashville to pursue this record deal and they were like 'ok great, we need you to get married to a woman right now'...they said 'we need all of our artists to be married.' I said 'I don't know about that. You want me to sing about God's truth and be in some shame marriage? I can't do that.' So I didn't take the record deal. I got a job at Opryland and I worked there...I ended up doing this random cruise ship job that sailed out of Ft Lauderdale for a few months and then it sailed out of New York...my fellow cast members were doing auditions in New York on the port day so I thought let me try this. So I did an audition for the tour of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN with the Pointer Sisters...Arthur Faria who created that show came out and said 'we'd like to offer you the swing...' I said 'What's a swing?' He said 'You'll play their parts when they're not there...' I said 'I don't think that's what I want to do.' He went back into the room and came back 10 minutes later and said 'We'd like to offer you the role of Andre and don't audition for anybody else...' He offered me the job on the spot."

Sean Palmer then talked about how he booked his role in SEX IN THE CITY. "I moved into a building in New York where I met this wonderful person called Nancy Shayne and she is a comedian that goes way back with Michael Patrick Keating who took over as showrunner for SEX IN THE CITY after Darren Star went to work on some other projects and Nancy would always bring me along to all these parties and there would be tons of famous people there... Michael kept inviting me back year after year and when SEX IN THE CITY had really taken off and he was the showrunner he kept trying to find something for me to do and then one Christmas I went to his party...all of a sudden there was a gaggle of people around me...I was just looking and listening...he said I'm going to write you into the show just as yourself...he wrote me in as myself and I had to audition to play myself."

Alan H. Green sang "After the Last Tear Falls," Lisa Howard sang "Jenny's Blues," and Sean Palmer sang "They Can't Take That Away From Me."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You