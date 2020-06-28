RECAP: Sara Bareilles, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, and More Shared With Marlo Thomas on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continued Friday night (8pm) for Marlo Thomas & Friends in FREE TO BE...YOU AND ME Special. This episode was in support of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Drew Barrymore sent in a video to thank "Marlo Thomas and everyone who was involved in FREE TO BE...YOU AND ME...for what they put out into the world. I am lucky that I was born and raised into environments that would feature attitudes like FREE TO BE...YOU AND ME and I think that what they have put out into the world is as timely and ongoing as it was when they introduced it and it is something that lives in me and something I've tried to instill in my children."
Sara Bareilles joined, "Talk about a life-changing, perspective-shifting, consciousness lifting album... What an amazing feat. And to get to talk to Marlo Thomas is pretty exciting!"
Later, Audra McDonald shared, "I played FREE TO BE for my 19-year-old daughter and listening to it today, so much of it was like well, 'of course, it's that way.' I was like 'you have to understand honey, 50 years ago this was completely revolutionary but because of FREE TO BE, my daughter can say 'well of course,' you know what I mean? She can't imagine it being any other way."
Sara Bareilles' version of FREE TO BE...YOU AND ME was played to close out the show.
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Click HERE to donate to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
