RECAP: Melissa Errico Sang 'Children Will Listen,' 'Ordinary Miracles,' and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued today (2pm) for Feel Good Friday with Melissa Errico.
Blake Ross kicked off the show with #FeelGoodFriday. "Today's #FeelGoodFriday is for teacher appreciation week and for anybody who has kids at home like I do, besides wanting to throw yourself off something high, you know it's been crazy trying to work from home, exist from home, go through this pandemic but you are now tasked with helping your kids get educated. The education system in this world has been completely thrown upside down and teachers are herculean in their efforts already and now they are tasked with...keeping the kids calm and educated...so we wanted to give a little #FeelGoodFriday shoutout to some amazing, amazing educators."
Melissa Errico joined to talk about her experience homeschooling her children. "In my case, it coincided with my husband getting COVID and having to be in the basement all on the same day. It was March 17th when he started getting sick but he was isolated by March 19th and that was the last day of school so it was tricky. We had a month of him living in the basement...Homeschooling's been tricky. The first day I was asked what the line of demarcation is and I was all like 'oh I think that's geometry' and it's not geometry, it's geography. So right away I realized I was going to have to pay attention.
Dedicated to the great teachers out there, Melissa sang "Children Will Listen." Later she sang "Ordinary Miracles" and "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?"
Click HERE to watch the full episode
The next show will tonight (8pm) with Jason Danieley and his friends at the Cancer Support Community as we remember Marin Mazzie on World Ovarian Cancer Day. Joined by Kelli O'Hara, this evening benefits the Cancer Support Community.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
