RECAP: Kelli O'Hara and Jason Danieley Shared Stories About Marin Mazzie on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Friday night (8pm) with Jason Danieley for World Ovarian Cancer Day.

The show began with a video of Marin Mazzie talking about her diagnosis and a performance of "And the World Goes Round."

Jason discussed how Cancer Support Community came into their lives. "When Marin was diagnosed, she's not a quitter, she wanted to go out and work and perform and she also considered what we do, singing and performing at Carnegie Hall and Feinstein's/54 Below part of her healing therapy. So she knew she was gonna go out in public and she was gonna have short hair or be bald and look like she lost a lot of weight so we wanted to control the vocabulary so instead of a press release, I was writing a blog about our collective journey".

"In 2016, Cancer Support Community added an award called the founders award for empowerment and it goes to people in show business, people who are in the media, sports, that have a platform where they can get their voice out there and heard. The CEO reached out and said we'd like to give you both this award for bringing awareness to ovarian cancer but also this idea of hope and positive attitude to live your best life even though you're going through one of the toughest times. They brought us in and we thought it was a good organization...CSC specifically is a support group. They're there for you with whatever cancer you're going through...They will be there from the day you're diagnosed and walk you through it and you can communicate with them through their hotline...they're helping not only the cancer patients but also the caregivers."

Kelli O'Hara joined and told the story of her first time seeing Marin. "I moved here on September 3rd, 1998, and on September 5th I watched Ragtime for the first time, and then I watched it again on like the 7th and then maybe the 12 and then the 18th of September. I had just moved there without a contact in the world and it really changed my thought process. I thought that I was lost and then I saw it, I saw Marin and I was lucky enough to be one of those girls to see representation of myself in her. 'I want to be something like that.' It really changed my life and made me feel confident about my move."

