RECAP: Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips, and Gabrielle Carrubba Sang from DEAR EVAN HANSEN on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Friday afternoon (2pm) with the Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Cast with Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll joined by writer Steven Levenson and director Michael Greif.

Jordan Fisher talked about his experience with DANCING WITH THE STARS. "The hardest part of that experience for me was unlearning things that my body was so used to. I had fifteen/sixteen years of training in something that were bad habits in the ballroom world so to get me to not do certain things was the toughest part, the hardest part of my brain."

Blake Ross and Dr. Harold Koplewicz came on to speak about mental health awareness for Mental Health Awareness Month.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN writer, Steven Levenson, talked about the origin of the show. "The show originated with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters. Benj had an incident in his high school where a classmate had died of a drug overdose and Benj sort of watched the reaction of the student body to that event. It was a kid who didn't have a lot of friends, sort of a loner but in the aftermath of his death he suddenly became everybody's best friend...we met in 2011 and started talking and as we kind of unraveled this story and what we felt was compelling about it we kind of landed on this idea that what was really interesting was this idea of connection."

Jordan Fisher sang "Waving Through a Window," Jessica Phillips sang "So Big, So Small," Gabrielle Carrubba sang "Only Us" all from DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

