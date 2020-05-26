RECAP: Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk, Brandi Massey, and Julia Murney Sang and Talked About Playing Elphaba on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Monday night (8pm) with past Elphabas Eden Espinosa, Brandi Massey, Julia Murney and Jessica Vosk.
The former Elphabas shared their stories about how they got the role. Jessica Vosk began "I was doing Fiddler on the Roof, the revival...playing Fruma Sarah and I just somehow called myself dead Elphaba since I was fifteen feet up in the air...I hashtagged it as #deadelphaba and I got a phone call and they said they're casting the Wicked tour, 'will you come in and audition?'"
Eden Espinosa talked about being a part of the show from the beginning. "I watched every single preview...I came during tech because Idina [Menzel] had torn her meniscus I believe and she wasn't sure if she was going to have to have surgery so they brought me in early and nobody really had time to work with me so I watched all of tech and every single preview. It was funny because they show didn't get good reviews. No one really knew it would take off the way it did."
Brandi Massey said, "I covered Shoshana [Bean], Eden [Espinosa], Ana [Gasteyer], so I was there for about a year and a half...I went on a lot."
Julia Murney sang "Sleepy Man," Jessica Vosk sang "I Don't Know How to Love Him," Eden Espinosa sang "I'm Not That Girl,"
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
