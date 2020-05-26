RECAP: Donna Lynne Champlin Talked About Booking the Role of Paula on CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with Guest Host Judy Gold with Donna Lynne Champlin, Maddie Corman and Anne Nathan.

Maddie Corman was Judy's first guest of the day. She talked about her Off-Broadway show ACCIDENTALLY BRAVE. Maddie said, "It's on Audible. It's a great time to listen to things on Audible right now since you can't go to the theatre."

She then talked about a play she wrote and presented for 24-hour plays and a clip of her performance was shown.

Anne L. Nathan talked about the Broadway shutdown while in tech for SING STREET. "I think we were a little innocent back then. I felt for weeks 'why isn't Broadway shutting down?' So I think that not that I thought we would be back in two weeks, but I didn't think it was going to be what it is...we all were sort of in a spin about it. We've kept in touch and we did this fantastic performance that we shot at home and raised a ton of money for Broadway Cares. One day at a time."

Donna Lynne Champlin joined and talked about when she found out she got the role of Paula in CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND. "I went in, did a round, called my agent and was like 'they'll never hire me, because they never do, but I really can't wait to watch this show because these people are really nice...' Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna were the co-creators and co-writers and of course Rachel was our star and composer and producer and they both called me personally...and I had just gotten [my son] to bed and I wanted to scream really loud but I couldn't."

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ and Garret Wang.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

