RECAP: Betty Buckley Talked About Her Introduction to Musical Theatre and Sang on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Wednesday night with Betty Buckley. This episode was in support of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Betty Buckley talked about her childhood growing up with three younger brothers, her parents, and how she discovered musical theatre.

"My brothers say that they have to be in therapy because I was their big sister...I would run these drills if the house was attacked. I armed everybody with skillets and I had two butcher knives and a fly swatter. We would be watching television and I would sound this alarm and everyone would have to run to their hiding places and then Norman, he was really little so we put him in the clothes hamper...I would stand at the top of the stairs and say 'we've got guns in here don't come in here!' and then I would sound the alarm and everybody would come back and finish watching television and I used the fly swatter to reprimand, my brothers, when they wouldn't obey me...my mother comes home and we forgot to get Norman out of the clothes hamper. It had been a while too and so she was looking all over the house...I'll never forget this image. She opens the door and I'm behind her and he's there like this little mouse waiting patiently. I felt so bad and my mother was so angry with me. I got in so much trouble."

"[my dad] wanted me to go to college. My mother was a journalist so he felt like journalism was a legit occupation for women to major in because that would still give me a base to live at home and be a wife and mother...My mother had been a performer since she was a kid and was very talented, a wonderful singer, and dancer."

"When my mother took me to see Pajama Game...I remember where I was sitting and I remember during Steam Heat, the girl with the two guys...I just was like 'oh my god what is that?' I remember this energy force going up to the top of my head and I had this awareness...as it looked back at me, 'that's it, that's what you're going to be doing for the rest of your life.' And I didn't even know what that was and then I found out that was musical theatre."

John Barrowman made a surprise appearance.

Betty Buckley sang "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught."

